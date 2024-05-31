A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden: Israel offer is a 'historic opportunity, Hamas should take it'

President introduces 3-tiered ceasefire plan, 6-week hostility cessation

Published May 31, 2024 at 5:29pm
Published May 31, 2024 at 5:29pm
Joe Biden signs the world map tracing the route from his trip to the G20 in New Delhi, with stops in Hanoi, Vietnam and Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Israel has proposed a new three-phase ceasefire deal and plan for the day after the war, President Joe Biden said on Friday afternoon during a special address from the White House.

Biden laid out the terms for the agreement which would begin with six weeks of ceased hostilities in which women, children, elderly and injured hostages would be released.

In the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza. Some American hostages would be released in the first stage. At this time Palestinians would also return to their homes in all areas of Gaza, including the north. Humanitarian aid would surge to 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza per day.

