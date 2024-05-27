A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden lifting weapons-sale ban on country he previously called a 'pariah'

Asserted nation is 'murdering children'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 27, 2024 at 2:44pm

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 load a Guided Bomb Unit 49 onto an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in the Western Pacific Ocean on Sept. 12, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner)

By Nick Pope
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration is expected to end a ban on the sale of offensive weapons to a country that the president once described as a “pariah,” according to Financial Times.

The U.S. has indicated to Saudi Arabian officials that it is willing and able to lift the moratorium, according to Financial Times. President Joe Biden imposed the ban on sales to Saudi Arabia shortly after taking office in 2021 due to the country’s excesses in its nine year-old war against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

As a candidate for president on the campaign trail, Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state and asserted that they are “murdering children” in Yemen, according to Financial Times. Saudi Arabia is typically among the world’s leading purchasers of U.S. weaponry and defense equipment.

Should the ban on sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia be lifted?

Turmoil in the Middle East following the October 7 attacks against Israel has reportedly convinced or reassured American policymakers that Saudi Arabia ought to be a key partner of the U.S. in the region,  according to Financial Times.

American officials have also said that a series of deals with Saudi Arabia are close to completion, which would include agreements about Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program and a defense agreement, according to Financial Times. Those pacts would be part of a larger effort to have Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel, provided it makes strides toward establishing a state for the Palestinians, a position which may be unviable in Israel at present.

The move “would be an important step in continuing to rebuild the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia,” Ali Shihabi, a Saudi Arabian pundit with connections to the royal court, told Financial Times. “And lifting the ban has become more important given the way the Houthis have behaved since October 7.”

The Houthis have frequently targeted commercial and military ships transiting the Red Sea since October 7, and the group has also been targeted by U.S. airstrikes meant to deter further attacks.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

