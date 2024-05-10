Biden now under investigation for 2024 'election interference'

The undue influences on the 2020 presidential election already are well known: The $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to elections officials who largely used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts as well as the FBI's stunning, and wrong, description of details from the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation.

Now it's suspected the Biden administration itself is working to interfere in the coming vote.

It would be coming through Biden's "access to voting" executive order that he imposed when he took office.

A report from PJMedia explained that directs federal agencies, using tax money, to boost voter registration promotions and censor what it deems to be "misinformation."

Included are a number of Democrat Party agenda points and practices.

That is raising concerns among members of Congress who now are reviewing Biden's planning because they've uncovered documents showing the White House working with left-wing activists.

"GOP lawmakers are growing increasingly worried that an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in 2021, which mandated that federal agencies develop voter registration plans with 'approved' outside groups, will be unlawfully weaponized this November to boost Democratic turnout," according to the Washington Examiner.

"The Biden administration has framed the unprecedented operation as nonpartisan, though internal documents show the government hosted a July 2021 order planning call that appeared to serve overwhelmingly as a platform for left-wing organizations to suggest sweeping election policy changes."

The problem is that "approved" organizations, according to Biden, are only the left-wing and progressive entities that are virtually without exception Democrat.

"President Biden’s EO is an overreach of the executive branch’s constitutional authority and disregards the Constitution’s federalist election system," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., explained.

"The states set the time, manner, and place of their own elections, and this EO must be looked at seriously."

The evidence to date suggests illegal coordination has been going on between Biden and progressives, according to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

The report explained, "To Republicans, who have launched investigations into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s funding of a progressive-left group that lawmakers say helped tilt the 2020 election for Democrats, the 2021 'Bidenbucks' order is legally questionable."

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project has charged that Biden's' 2021 order is partisan and is intended to influence election results.

One response has been that the House GOP has proposed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act to prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

