Biden primary challenger admits lawfare against Trump has 'backfired' on Dems

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said in a new interview that the New York case against Donald Trump has backfired on those in his party hoping they would be their "salvation."

"I think the New York cases, if anything, may have backfired against those who thought that it would be the salvation. But I don't think the New York cases are exactly what Democrats were hoping they would be," Phillips told CNN's Manu Raju.

Closing arguments are expected in Trump's New York criminal case this week. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Read the full story ›