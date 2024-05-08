Biden's bully diplomacy disgraces America

Joe Biden is taking America down a path from which there may be no recovery. Biden always has been a bully, and his character flaw is now insulting our allies and confirming the fears of our worst enemies.

Bully tactics come naturally to Biden and his "behind the barn" delusions. The U.S. economy, according to Biden, is the best in the world all because we have no borders. And from that sparkling analysis, Biden's mission is to issue orders to other nations to follow suit.

This past week, Biden, in characteristic Bidenesque fashion simultaneously attacked Japan, India, Russia and China as "xenophobic" for their refusal to submit to the wave of international Third World migration. He left out Hungary, a nation that built a fence to try and survive Middle East migration. He also left out his primary target, Israel, which Biden has made clear must accept domination, and eventual extermination, by Palestinians.

Japan's reaction to the latest Biden name-calling was classic.

Japanese officials spoke to the White House and were assured Biden did not mean what he clearly said and that his remarks "were not meant to be derogatory." Apparently, U.S. diplomacy is being conducted in some sort of "woke" code. What the president actually says is not what he actually means.

Next the Japanese calmly remarked the "U.S. government had clarified" the president's remarks so as not to undermine Japan-U.S. diplomatic relations. That is comforting since Japan is the only nation in the region with the power to withstand China.

Then came a diplomatic rebuke: Japan suggested Biden's comments were "not based upon an accurate understanding of Japan's policies. …"

A member of the Japanese House of Councilors nailed it, suggesting the future of Japan and U.S. relations could very well depend upon the next presidential election, which may result in a 180-degree change in policy. Obviously, the Japanese are looking to the future and discounting the importance of America under its current leadership.

America cannot tolerate its president shuffling about the diplomatic landscape to tell other national leaders how to govern and what price they must pay to be friends with the U.S.

If voters do return Biden and the Democratic Party to power, world leaders from Japan to Saudi Arabia are going to be making alternative plans that do not include the United States of America. The re-election of Joe Biden would change world alliances and attitudes and result in the isolation of America.

Evidence of this is on exhibit in Israel. The world sees Biden and his team relentlessly attacking Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel, a nation that, before Biden, was considered an indispensable ally. Biden has demanded Israel get rid of its elected leader, Netanyahu, and demanded Israel accept a Palestinian state created out of tiny Israel. If Biden is ready to destroy Israel, surely that will force other nations to re-evaluate their relationships with the U.S. before falling victim to American blunders and bullying.

