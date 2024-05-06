Biden's empty promise of a return to normal

In 2020, a lot of people went for Joe Biden because they wanted a return to normal life.

A vote for the Democrat, it was said, would be a way to "turn down the heat" and calm a nation riven by the deadly BLM/Antifa riots, the COVID-19 pandemic and the media/Deep State's nonstop circus against President Donald Trump.

"History, faith and reason show the way," Mr. Biden said in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2021.

"The way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature."

So, how's that working out?

According to a new Economist poll, nearly 70% of Americans say their nation is "out of control."

"I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans," Mr. Biden said. "And I promise you I will fight for those who did not support me as for those who did."

Sure, he will. His Justice Department criminalized pro-life people praying outside abortion clinics and parents protesting at school board meetings. His FBI targeted tradition-minded Catholics as terrorist suspects. His party is prosecuting Mr. Trump in four Democrat jurisdictions under Democrat judges.

In the same inaugural address, Mr. Biden singled out "white supremacy," along with America's "stinging inequity" and "systemic racism," and warned of "a climate in crisis."

These were the opening shots of his misuse of federal power on many levels.

Less than two years after being sworn in, he gave a bizarre, Sept. 1, 2022, red-lit speech at Philadelphia's Independence Hall, warning about "dark forces" and "MAGA Republicans," calling them a "threat to democracy."

Square that with this gem from his inaugural speech:

"Together we will write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity not division, of light not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness."

In his inaugural speech, he used the words prayer, faith and sacred three times each and God four times.

This is the same guy who pushes abortion until birth as a holy cause, along with the entire LGBTQ agenda, including drag queens reading to children, men invading women's sports and quack doctors sterilizing gender dysphoric teens.

Why lightning has not yet struck the White House portico is beyond me.

Millions of U.S. citizens, plus many from abroad, think we have lost our collective minds.

The Biden regime is deliberately destroying our incredible fossil fuel-based energy capacity while China, India and other nations power up with dozens of new plants using coal and natural gas. Our suicidal actions will not move the needle one bit on alleged global warming.

The EPA is issuing more and more extreme mandates to force Americans out of gasoline-powered vehicles. We're now dependent on communist China for battery components in electric cars and parts for windmills and solar panels.

A wide-open southern border has allowed six to 10 million illegal aliens to enter with more on the way. Fentanyl deaths in the U.S. are averaging over 70,000 annually as Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas smugly lies, telling Congress that the border is secure.

Thanks to House Republicans, we learned that Mr. Mayorkas' agency has been covering up the fact that about 200,000 illegals were flown at taxpayer expense into Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Orlando and other American cities from January through August in 2023.

Between rampant crime that is shuttering stores in major cities, and leftist riots backing the terrorist group Hamas on college campuses, the country seems unhinged, not healing.

Mr. Biden himself has been the chief cause of the chaos, unleashing unbridled animus against anyone he doesn't like.

What else did he promise us? Oh, yes, a wonderful economy. Only he didn't mention $6 loaves of bread and $4 a gallon gasoline.

Never mind what the Biden regime tells us about the inflation rate. Prices have doubled on many items since Mr. Biden took power, declared war on American fossil fuels and began spending trillions on Green New Deal climate projects.

Mom-and-Pop businesses are closing or barely hanging on by constantly raising prices. Even big chains like Starbucks are reporting drops in consumer spending.

Back to the speech: "We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured. … There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit."

You mean like the lies surrounding COVID-19 shots, masking, lockdowns, and the criminal misrepresentation of inexpensive therapeutics that could have saved lives?

"Here we stand, looking out on the great Mall, where Dr. King spoke of his dream."

The civil rights leader's vision was that "my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Square that with the Biden administration's obsession with DEI mandates that have revived and intensified racial and sexual tension in countless schools and workplaces – including the armed forces.

If you still believe Joe Biden's promises, I have some oceanfront property just outside Tucson, Arizona, to sell you at an unbeatable price.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.