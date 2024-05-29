Biden's Memorial Day weekend undeserved tribute to George Floyd

An interesting contrast occurred this past Memorial Day weekend. While two men, known for having experienced difficult childhoods in life leading them to voluntarily embark upon career paths that violently cut their lives short, only one was recognized by President Joe Biden. On such an austere occasion as Memorial Day weekend – dedicated to honor those who, wearing the uniform, had fallen in battle – Biden chose to honor a man who had never served his country, only wearing the uniform of a prisoner in our justice system. Contrarily, he said nothing about a fallen hero who, having faced similar hardships, served his country honorably.

Saturday, May 25, marked the fourth anniversary of the death of George Floyd whose career path had him in trouble with law enforcement and spending time in jail. Arrested for what would be his last time, Floyd resisted and had to be subdued by police officers.

Floyd, 46, ended up dying in police custody. Photos of police arresting a black man who was being restrained by a white police officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck did not go over well. The arresting officers were subsequently held accountable, although the doctor performing the autopsy said had those officers not been involved, Floyd's cause of death would have been listed as heart issues and a drug overdose. Unfortunately for the officers, their actions had hastened Floyd's demise.

The Floyd incident sparked riots across the country and eventually led to statues being erected of the criminal in some cities. In life, Floyd contributed little to his fellow man; in death, however, he became a social justice icon. It was Floyd whom Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, memorialized this past weekend.

Biden posted the following on X:

"George Floyd should be alive. He deserved so much more. Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death. He changed the world. Now, let's act in his memory."

Not contributing much beyond what her boss had to say, Harris wrote that Floyd "deserved to be safe" and "should be alive today."

While what happened to Floyd was tragic and a fate no one should suffer, in death Floyd is treated as a saint who did nothing wrong despite his commitment to a life of crime.

It would have been much more appropriate this past weekend for Biden to have honored a young man, also black, also poor, whose mother died when he was 12. Born in 1953, his name was Dan Bullock.

Bullock too could have chosen to pursue a life of crime but, instead, dreamed of becoming a pilot or police officer or a United States Marine. School proved difficult for him so, at age 14, he did something unheard of for someone his age.

Bullock altered his birth certificate to show he was born in 1949 rather than 1953 and, thus, falsely proved he was old enough to join the Marine Corps. He completed basic training only 11 days shy of his 15th birthday, receiving orders to Vietnam.

Upon arrival in South Vietnam on May 18, 1969, Bullock was assigned duty as a rifleman at a combat base in Quang Nam Province. On June 7, he was assigned to nighttime cleaning duty, but after a fellow Marine was wounded, Bullock was sent to provide security in a bunker near the base's airstrip. In an enemy attack later that night, a satchel charge was tossed into the bunker, killing Bullock and two other Marines.

When it was discovered in 2000 Bullock's gravesite had no marker, a veteran's marker was placed there to honor him. In 2003, a section of road in Brooklyn where Bullock had lived the last three years of his life was renamed in his honor. In 2019, a North Carolina historical marker honoring Bullock's life was erected near his childhood hometown in Goldsboro. Today, Bullock's name is one of tens of thousands etched upon the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Having died at age 15, he is honored as the youngest American casualty of the Vietnam War.

The ancient Egyptians believed that we die twice. While the first death occurs upon taking our last breath, the second happens when our name is spoken for the last time. In other words, our second death comes when our name is no longer spoken or remembered by those still inhabiting planet Earth.

While Biden, undoubtedly for political reasons, will seek to avoid a second Floyd death at least through the 2024 presidential election, it is Bullock who is most deserving of the honor.

