Biden's National Park Service changes course, will now allow Memorial Day Mass

Feds initially prohibited gathering which had been held without issue for years

Published May 26, 2024 at 6:02pm

People visit gravesites of their loved ones on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The National Park Service will allow a chapter of the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus to host a Memorial Day service at a Virginia cemetery after initially prohibiting the gathering.

The First Liberty Institute and the international law firm McGuireWoods LLP released a statement Thursday announcing that NPS gave a permit for the Knights of Columbus Petersburg Council 694 to hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at the Poplar Grove National Cemetery in Petersburg.

"The Knights are thrilled that they will be able to exercise their religious beliefs and keep this honorable tradition alive. We appreciate the tremendous support of Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares in this case," FLI Senior Counsel Roger Byron said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

