Biden's social media statement calls for Biden's impeachment

'This is awkward'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:15pm

President Joe Biden looks out the window of the Oval Office to the Rose Garden of the White House Monday, July 26, 2021, prior to the president's remarks on the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden is on record, on social media, stating that President Donald Trump "must" be impeached, at the time, because he withheld "congressionally appropriated aid" from Ukraine in exchange for a political favor.

Biden's statement, from 2019, in fact, is, "President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo. This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached."

Which is causing a problem now in that Biden has withheld congressional approved aid to Israel, to put himself in a better light.

"This is awkward," one commenter said.

Do you want Joe Biden to be impeached and convicted, knowing Kamala Harris would become president?

A commentary at Twitchy explained, "Biden once pledged full support for Israel but that support ended when [Benjamin] Netanyahu going full speed after Hamas angered some voters which could cost Biden a swing state in November. The White House is now kicking Israel under the bus by withholding aid that's in a package Congress passed and Biden signed."

The report continued, " During yesterday's interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, President Biden admitted that the White House is holding back aid for Israel because Benjamin Netanyahu won't help out his election campaign and avoid going into Rafah to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







