HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Bill Gates pushes vaccinations in food supply to 'fight climate change'

Wants all cows vaccinated due to methane emissions

Published May 18, 2024 at 12:49pm

(SLAY NEWS) – Billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed as the driving force behind a shadowy organization that is pushing for governments to begin vaccinating the food supply in order to supposedly “fight climate change.”

The Microsoft co-founder has been quietly funneling vast sums of cash into a firm seeking to vaccinate all cows in cattle herds around the world that are destined for the food supply.

According to a report from Axios, Gates is the leader of an investment fund behind ArkeaBio. ArkeaBio is a Boston pharmaceutical company behind a new livestock vaccine. According to the company, the vaccine will help reduce global emissions from livestock and “save the planet” from “climate change.”

