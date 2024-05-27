A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM

Bill Walton, legendary NBA player and broadcaster, dead at 71

'Was truly one of a kind'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 27, 2024 at 4:25pm
Bill Walton (X)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Bill Walton, a college basketball icon, former NBA MVP and Hall of Famer who then became a legendary broadcaster, died from cancer Monday surrounded by family, the league announced. He was 71 years old.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Walton starred at UCLA under John Wooden before being selected No. 1 overall in the 1974 NBA Draft, where he embarked on a career with the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Celtics across 10 seasons — with five seasons entirely lost to foot injuries mixed in.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







