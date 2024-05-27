Bill Walton, legendary NBA player and broadcaster, dead at 71

(NEW YORK POST) -- Bill Walton, a college basketball icon, former NBA MVP and Hall of Famer who then became a legendary broadcaster, died from cancer Monday surrounded by family, the league announced. He was 71 years old.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc pic.twitter.com/GAEt1DRH8N — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 27, 2024

Walton starred at UCLA under John Wooden before being selected No. 1 overall in the 1974 NBA Draft, where he embarked on a career with the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Celtics across 10 seasons — with five seasons entirely lost to foot injuries mixed in.

