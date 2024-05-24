The billionaires and their war on God

Wars often fester and simmer for a while before they break out into the open. So too do plots and schemes directed against God and His Creation. We just happened to be here at the right time to watch this one.

We are now coming into the wrap-up phase of these schemes of the enemy against God's created world. It's either amazingly gutsy – or amazingly stupid – to begin a war against the Creator. But greed and stupidity know no bounds, and the endless supply of paper-backed dollars printed during our lifetimes and accumulated by the one-worlders was begging to be spent on something. It's like pocket change handed to a little kid in a candy store. "Oh, electric vehicles! Oh, 15-minute cities! Oh, artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence!" All to be follow by, "Oh, we got it all wrong! Is that the Red Sea closing in on us?"

The outcome is going to be remembered until … the next time. The process of science and the growth of technology that spun out of it has been an amazing ride, hasn't it? While we have been looking at all the new toys that have been created, the billionaires have been looking at how they can control everything for their own benefit by using the new toys that have been devised.

Perhaps when your wallet reaches a certain size, you can't imagine there is anyone with a bigger one. But the One they have gone up against doesn't live under the same rules – or play the same game the billionaires are playing. The supernatural world pre-existed with God, and it will exist long after the natural world has fallen to one or another of the one-worlders' daydreams and their big-tech world of hackable humans.

Instead, they are destined to become a footnote scrawled by Satan in the sands around the Lake of Fire: "Surrender and repent now! You can't win! There is no other God!" I sometimes wonder if Satan gets a chance to come back and watch the Great White Throne judgment. No, I think the Lake of Fire is Satan's destiny … forever.

Perhaps big tech will be permitted to build their own lake of fire, where they can live in their own self-designed hell. Ah, living through the hell they designed for the rest of us, in their dreams of overthrowing God's eternity created for us. Bon voyage! Don't let the flames sear the hair on your ass, while you compete against one another in your plans to overthrow the Creator. You face a dismal future, in all likelihood created in part by yourselves.

