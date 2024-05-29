Black community organizers sue county, claim Confederate monument violates 14th Amendment

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A black community organizing group has filed a lawsuit against their North Carolina county, claiming that a Confederate monument is violating the 14th Amendment.

Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County claimed in the lawsuit that the Tyrrell County Confederate Memorial violates the equal protection clause because of its “racist” language thanking “faithful slaves.”

“Tyrrell County’s monument communicates, on behalf of local government, the idea that Black people who were enslaved in Tyrrell County preferred their slavery to freedom,” the lawsuit states, adding that it pushes “the idea that Tyrrell’s institutions regard Black people’s rightful place as one of subservience and obedience.”

