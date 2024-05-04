A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Black GOP senator suggests 'The View' hosts are scared of 'momentum' among black GOP voters

'Four out of 10 black men wanting to vote for the Republican party'

Published May 4, 2024 at 3:27pm
Trump supporters at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa (Gateway Pundit)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) responded to backlash from The View by posturing a theory that its hosts are “afraid” of the Republican Party garnering more black voters.

Scott’s video response on X came after a segment on The View that discussed former President Donald Trump’s list of potential vice presidential candidates. The South Carolina senator, who campaigned with Trump, is on the list. However, host Sunny Hostin suggested Scott would not encourage black voters to elect Trump “because Tim Scott is the only African American senator in the Republican Party for a reason.”

“I’m never surprised when in the ladies at The View go at it again. They’re attacking me for being the only black Republican in the Senate,” Scott said. “But what they’re really afraid of is this year, we have momentum. Four out of 10 black men wanting to vote for the Republican party, doubling the number of black women interested in voting for the Republican Party. What they’re afraid of is the monopoly is over. The Republican party, the GOP, on the move in my community.”

