'[Bleep] around and find out': Golf star sends strong warning about the future of his sport

'At some point they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television'

By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Phil Mickelson has seemingly reignited tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf with a simple post on social media.

One of the biggest issues plaguing the rival Saudi-backed tour is the failure to receive world ranking accreditation through its tournaments. LIV first filed with the Official World Golf Ranking board in July 2022, but the bid was rejected in October.

CEO and commissioner Greg Norman abandoned that effort shortly after, which led him to publicly question the "accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings" system.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







