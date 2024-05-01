A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Blinken to Netanyahu: Israel must 'avoid further expansion' of conflict

Prime minister reiterates 'permanent ceasefire' will not happen before Hamas is destroyed in Gaza

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 1:51pm
Secretary Antony J. Blinken speaks to families and supporters of the hostages held by Hamas outside a hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

Secretary Antony J. Blinken speaks to families and supporters of the hostages held by Hamas outside a hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

(JNS) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders on Wednesday as part of his Middle East tour to Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, his seventh trip to the Jewish state since the current Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7.

Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, where they “discussed ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal and emphasized that it is Hamas that is standing in the way of a ceasefire,” according to an official statement from the U.S. State Department.

“Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security,” the statement continued. “He also discussed the need to avoid further expansion of the conflict and updated the prime minister on ongoing efforts to ensure a lasting, sustainable peace in the region.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blinken to Netanyahu: Israel must 'avoid further expansion' of conflict
U.S. Army, Marines barrel toward one of deadliest and costliest years for aviation accidents
'Decentivize thugs': Another state takes major action to fight illegals
Flight documents: These U.S. cities receive most migrants under Biden
News organizations have trust issues as they gear up to cover another election
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×