Bodies of 3 more hostages are recovered from Gaza by Israeli army – including partner of Shani Louk

All had been at Nova music festival when gunmen stormed in

Published May 24, 2024 at 6:05pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The bodies of three more murdered Israeli hostages were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel said Friday – including the boyfriend of Shani Louk, the tattoo artist who became a symbol of the horror of Oct. 7 when her body was paraded through Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

Louk’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Oryon Hernandez Radoux, was found along with Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, a week after Louk’s own body was located, the Israel Defense Forces said. All three are thought to have been killed during the Oct. 7 slaughter, with their bodies then brought to Gaza.

Louk, Hernandez Radoux and Yablonka – a father of two – had all been at the Nova music festival when gunmen stormed in and started killing indiscriminately.

×