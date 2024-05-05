'Bodyshaming is toxic': Reese Witherspoon's daughter blasts haters after comments about her weight

(FOX NEWS) -- Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe not only look alike, but also demonstrate the same ability to stand up for what they believe in.

Phillippe, 24, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, tackled haters head on in a pointed TikTok video. She condemned users for commenting on her weight.

The video begins with Phillippe in the bathroom, standing in front of a mirror as No Doubt's "Just a Girl" plays. "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," inserted text read on the screen. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

