A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

'Bodyshaming is toxic': Reese Witherspoon's daughter blasts haters after comments about her weight

'No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 6:17pm
Ava Phillippe and her mother, Reese Witherspoon (Video screenshot)

Ava Phillippe and her mother, Reese Witherspoon

(FOX NEWS) -- Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe not only look alike, but also demonstrate the same ability to stand up for what they believe in.

Phillippe, 24, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, tackled haters head on in a pointed TikTok video. She condemned users for commenting on her weight.

The video begins with Phillippe in the bathroom, standing in front of a mirror as No Doubt's "Just a Girl" plays. "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," inserted text read on the screen. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Bodyshaming is toxic': Reese Witherspoon's daughter blasts haters after comments about her weight
Tom Selleck reveals why he had to turn down role in super-popular movie series
State passes bill banning Chinese land purchases near U.S. military sites
Trump: Arrest Jack Smith after special counsel admits lying to court
The lie of the century: The origin of COVID-19
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×