Bombs away! Whoopi's daily missiles of ignorance

While the word "whoopee" was first used in an 1827 news article to mean an expression of wild excitement, the similarly pronounced "Whoopi" – as in Whoopi Goldberg – is coming into prominence to mean a liberal who expresses wild excitement lacking knowledge concerning the subject matter about which she speaks. This definition is warranted based on several bombshells of ignorance Goldberg has let drop on the talk show "The View," which she co-hosts.

"The View" symbolizes what happens when a conservative viewpoint on an issue is not given equal time to that devoted to the liberal perspective. There are four co-host panelists on the show which, in addition to Goldberg, include Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Three of these four are liberals. As such, they not only enjoy a majority in arguing their side of an issue but also, it appears, there is no mandate they be knowledgeable about the issue being discussed. And, as the studio is often packed with an audience of liberal lemmings that equally suffer from a lack of knowledge, the applause sign that lights up whenever a panelist drops a bombshell of ignorance is probably not really needed.

News reports about several of these bombshells dropped by Goldberg have recently gained attention.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One occurred after President Donald Trump suggested the America of today is plagued by an anti-white sentiment. His comment triggered a snarling Goldberg to say, "You know, sir. No one in your family has been chased for the color of his or her skin. You're a jerk! Here, there's no anti-white issue. Here you are promoting anti-humanist views."

While describing Trump's views as "anti-humanist" misuses the word, Goldberg committed the more egregious error of claiming that an anti-white issue is nonexistent. She was immediately corrected by numerous internet critics who provided her with a wealth of anti-white articles proving Trump correct. She was referred to titles such as "Please stop doing these things, white people!," "The future of humanity depends on stopping white men," "What is wrong with white people?," "Yoga should be banned for white people," "The toxic, cowardly masculinity of white men is our unhealed national disease," "22 Reasons Why White People Shouldn't be Allowed to Name Their Children," etc.

Even a UCLA anti-Israel college protester picked up on the anti-white theme to dismiss a counter-protester. The keffiyeh-wearing woman yelled, "You're just a white person; you're a white person [so] get out – we don't like white people" as she waved a Palestinian flag.

Media personality Anthony Koch notes, "'Anti-whiteness' is real, it's corrosive, and it's a major organizational rallying cry for the modern Western left." He added this is why the left came up with the whole "'it's impossible to be racist against white people' nonsense."

Another bombshell of ignorance Goldberg dropped was also triggered by a Trump comment, this one in support of abortion. She argued there should be no restrictions on abortion. "Pastor" Goldberg then went on to inaccurately proclaim abortion does not violate any of the Ten Commandments.

She said, "It's nobody's business. It's you, your doctor and God. That's who you have to be conversational to, and it's not mentioned in the big 10, I just want to say." But when co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out it violates the Commandment "Thou shalt not kill," Goldberg ridiculously countered that it "cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time."

Evangelist Franklin Graham used social media to tell Goldberg she was totally misinformed concerning her Ten Commandments assertion. He wrote that she was wrong and that "Abortion is taking a life – it's murder – and the Ten Commandments say, 'Thou shalt not kill.' It couldn't be any more clear, Whoopi."

Further evidence of Goldberg's ignorance was a ludicrous claim Republicans are doing their best to "bring slavery back." This bit of wisdom was not triggered by a Trump comment but by an Arizona Supreme Court decision upholding an abortion ban. Goldberg rationalized the Court was rolling back the clock to deny human rights, which is what she believed was the ultimate goal of Republicans who seek a return to slavery.

Such a claim reveals Goldberg's complete ignorance about the Republican Party's history in fighting hard to get blacks elected to Congress after passage of the 13th and 14th Amendments granting freedom and citizenship to enslaved people. Her salacious comment shows she is oblivious to the fact that the first 23 black members of Congress were all Republicans. She ignorantly dismisses the historical support Republicans were giving blacks while Democrats were supporting the Klu Klux Klan.

Apparently, ignorance is a mandate for liberals to be on "The View." Hostin shared that she was so qualified by informing us how things in our universe work. She made the claim that climate change was responsible for solar eclipses and earthquakes.

The longest-running show on American television is a daytime soap opera that has been on the air now for 60 seasons. While "The View" has been on for less than half that time – 27 seasons – it shares a trait with the soap opera: Both lack reality and should be watched purely for entertainment.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!