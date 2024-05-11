Border Patrol agent gives dire warning about the ongoing crisis

(THE BLAZE) – A Border Patrol agent who spoke with NewsNation explained just how bad the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border really is, and to make things worse, it will not get better any time soon. The agent gave the interview anonymously, with NewsNation casting him in a shadow and changing his voice in order to protect his identity so the Department of Homeland Security does not punish him for speaking out.

"[What] don't ordinary Americans understand about the border?" reporter Ali Bradley asked.

"The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually we're chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want," the agent replied.

