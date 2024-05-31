Bragg summoned by Congress to explain 'weaponization' of justice

Well, that didn't take long.

Only hours after Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, a Democrat whose political agenda has been to "get" President Trump, saw a jury of far-left New Yorkers convict Trump of business record violations in a courtroom run by Juan Merchan, a judge whose family is fundraising millions off his courtroom rulings against Trump, he got an invitation from Congress to testify.

Before the "Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government."

The topic will be the "actions by state and local prosecutors to engage politically motivated prosecutions."

Specifically, it is Bragg's area of expertise that is under review: "The recent political prosecution of President Donald Trump."



The case, in which Bragg resurrected a long list of dead misdemeanors into active felonies by claiming there was another, unidentified, crime involved, has been one arm of the Joe Biden lawfare attack on Trump, which has seen three other cases launched since Trump announced his challenge to Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Several other cases have been put on temporary hold by their own circumstances.

Now a report from the Gateway Pundit, which posted online images of the letter from Jordan, the chairman of that subcommittee, to Bragg, and a like letter to DA's office staffer Matthew Colangelo, reveals Jordan is calling the two to testify on June 13.

"Please confirm your appearance before the committee as soon as possible, but no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 7, 2024," he explained.

Colangelo, a longtime anti-Trump activist, moved from an influential post in the Department of Justice to be on Bragg's staff and work on the case against Trump.

Jordan earlier launched an investigation of Colangelo.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. Since last year, popularly elected prosecutors—who campaigned for office on the promise of prosecuting President Trump—engaged in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current leading candidate for that office. New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg is engaged in one such politicized prosecution, which is being led in part by Matthew B. Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official. Accordingly, given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in Bragg’s politicized prosecution, we write to request information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment,” Jim Jordan told Attorney General Merrick Garland.

