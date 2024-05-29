A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The Breakfast Club' icon says she was 'taken advantage of' as young actress

'You can't be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around'

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:26pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Molly Ringwald revealed she was "taken advantage of" during her early career in Hollywood.

Ringwald, 56, explained she found herself in "questionable situations" despite not "going out to clubs" in her teen years.

"I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really," Ringwald said during an appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "I wasn't into going out to clubs. I feel like I'm more social now than I was then. I was just too young."

Read the full story ›

