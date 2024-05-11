Bring them home: The 5 Americans still held hostage by Hamas

A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Published May 11, 2024 at 12:50pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(BREITBART) – There are still five American hostages being held by Hamas. And though our leaders seem to have forgotten them, the American people have not.

Hamas murdered 1,200 people in Israel in the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, and took more than 250 hostages. While some hostages have been freed, there are still roughly 130 hostages still being held by Hamas – not all of whom are still alive. Five of them are U.S. citizens.

The five American hostages who are still in Hamas’ captivity are; Keith Siegel, 65, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, Omer Neutra, 22, Edan Alexander, 20, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

