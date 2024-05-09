A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BIG BREW-HAHA

Bud Light sales still suffering in U.S. a year after trans controversy

Partnership with Dylan Mulvaney sparked massive boycott

Published May 8, 2024 at 8:25pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light brand has still not recovered in the U.S. more than a year since the beverage giant's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a boycott of the beer.

In its first-quarter earnings released Wednesday, A-B reported a 2.6% increase in revenue globally, but a 9.1% decrease in America. Sales to retailers in the U.S. were down 13.7%, primarily driven by a drop in Bud Light volume, the company said.

Sales to wholesalers in the U.S. market were also down by 10.1%, and the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped by 19.7%.

