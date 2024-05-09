A call to confrontation and conflict – to save America

Let's agree that today's America is not the America of our forefathers. What happened to the American concept of fair play and a can-do spirit we seem so devoid of today? What happened to the rough and tumble, always boisterous America of my youth? Are confrontation and standing up to bullies being strained out of our gene pool?

It might be interesting to review what happened to the civilian population of Nazi Germany in the run-up to World War II. The German people have almost always been among the smartest, cleverest, industrious, and of excellent character. What allowed them to go so completely off the rails and support the most murderous and insane modern ruler up to that time? Is there a connection between them and our young in America today? Is something missing that we are starting to see revealed: a lack of focus on important things, an inability to reason, insular and spring-loaded anger, and senseless devotion to social media?

We may be able to tie what we observe to a systematic beating down of individuality, requiring conformity and unquestioned upward loyalty. It turned many of the German people into vicious, actualized killers and restrained the natural tendency to resist evil. It allowed people of ostensibly good moral character to see their will overridden by the power of force and conformity. The same thing is happening right now at home today. We are being hammered into conformity by our educational system and government policies promoting irrational and untested narratives requiring unwavering compliance to their dictates.

Conformity is being created through several mechanisms. First, all students are seen as the same by an education system that does not see a distinction between male and female students, talented and untalented, brilliant and mediocre. This is not how you advance our best and brightest. One only has to look around and see the stillborn result of this flawed strategy. Militant teachers know what is happening, but it is done in the name of the cause, and, therefore, sacrifices are to be expected. Too many parents avert their gaze or attention and allow their children to miss out on traditional education. Shame on them all.

Witness a universal one-size-fits-all form of instruction favoring the slowest among the students and intended to restrain the brightest students in the interest of "fairness." By emphasizing mainstreaming for all students instead of providing the appropriate education for each level of ability, we have created a homogenized and flat student body that is both shallow and impressionable. Of course, this is by design.

Stalin understood intuitively the value of education to the State when he said:

"Education is a weapon whose effects depend on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed."

Who is holding your children's education in their hands? Hitler likely read and understood Stalin's quote, as the German education system closely followed Stalin's path. The wrong education system can deliver individuals who willingly violate societal norms while believing they are morally superior, as Hitler and Stalin believed. Similarly, our youth in our hallowed halls of education believe their dogma is superior to everyone else's and, therefore, excuses their actions. This is extremely dangerous; we must deal with the reality of little Stalinists and Hitler Youth believing that they alone possess perfect knowledge and cannot be denied. Another way of looking at it is that our young, shepherded by well-trained agitators and card-carrying professors, use little Johnny and Sarah as proxy chess pieces to change your world to fit their designs.

If we do not get a handle on these seemingly benign snowflakes sooner rather than later, something worse than we have experienced will happen, and we will ask ourselves why we did not confront this horror while we still could. (Think of Chelsea Manning with nuclear weapons access.) You must believe that jumping from simply protesting to crimes of civil disobedience and then on to criminal acts up to and including deadly violence is just another step up the ladder, a ladder now clearly visible. We must act on the evidence before us. Today, occupying a building, tomorrow, slitting Jews' throats. You must believe them when they tell you they "are Hamas."

It is not easy for most to recognize evil; it is beyond our individual experience. Yet it exists, and if we open our eyes, we, too, can see the journey we've taken from good, upstanding and respected Americans to the fractured and morally bankrupt country we live in today. There are too many people who wish us ill; we've had our blinders on too long, tending to our individual wants and needs while ignoring the gathering darkness and wishing it away. That darkness will not go away; it must be confronted, or we'll lose our country sooner rather than later.

The ability or desire to engage in conflict has been driven out of many. Conflict should not be avoided; it is a necessary first step to de-escalating situations at the lowest possible level. Turning the other cheek invites escalation. When faced with situations that can and should be addressed with logic and goodwill, those who instinctively avoid conflict go from zero to violent in a heartbeat. This happens because we have feminized our society with the belief that confrontation is wrong, replaced with consensus decision-making. This is what has led us to be unable to understand concepts like just wars and allows overt terrorism to be compared to the defensive actions of Israel, which has made the logical decision to eliminate Hamas. Those who have had conflict resolution taught to them can't abide a need to use violence to resolve a situation. This makes it all the more puzzling, as this is precisely what we see when demonstrators can't get what they want simply by demanding it!

I'm amazed that our Justice Department, FBI and other agencies focus on so-called domestic terrorism, code for Donald Trump, instead of actual enemies who, at this very moment, are using every tool at their disposal to wreak havoc and harm upon our nation. If we allow them to co-opt our children and our government by standing down and not standing up, what future can we expect?

God bless America.

