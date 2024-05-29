Calls for 'global intifada' intensify; pro-Hamas groups call for escalation 'in every capital and city'

(ALL ISRAEL) – Pro-Hamas groups throughout the United States are now openly calling for an “intifada” in “every capital and city” around the world, including in Israel. Intifada, meaning "uprising" or "rebellion" in Arabic, refers specifically to two Palestinian campaigns against Israel and its citizens.

An organization calling itself the Gaza Group issued a statement declaring: “Escalate protests to an open intifada in every capital and city in order to deprive the world of its heavy slumber that comes at the expense of the bodies and remains of those that survive; disrupt all facets of daily life until our people can breathe freely without the taint of the Israeli, American, and European war machine.”

The call for action was reportedly shared and distributed by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee, Princeton’s Students for Justice in Palestine, Penn Students Against the Occupation and Writers Against the War on Gaza.

