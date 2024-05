(FAITHWIRE) -- “When Calls the Heart” star Mamie Laverock is on life support after falling from a fifth-floor balcony.

News of the 19-year-old star’s tragic accident came via a GoFundMe page organized by her family. In it, her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, said their daughter suffered an undisclosed “medical emergency” on May 11.

Days later, the Hallmark star fell off a high balcony.

