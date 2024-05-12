A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Scandals U.S. WorldWND VIDEO

Cardiologist reveals how much doctors got bribed to push COVID shots

Leaked insurance documents back him up: 'The insurance companies are juicing the system'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 12, 2024 at 3:19pm
Dr. Peter McCullough in an interview with WND on Dec. 23, 2021 (Video screenshot)

Dr. Peter McCullough in an interview with WND

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

World-famous cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently revealed startling figures about the immense earnings doctors received for pushing the COVID-19 injections.

On the Tommy T Podcast, Dr. McCullough claimed that a typical doctor could make an extra $250,000 if they injected a substantial portion of their patients.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

More specifically, if a doctor injected 75% of his or her patients at $250 per newly-injected person, that would end up being around $250,000.

This revelation was discovered through a leaked Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield document.

Did many U.S. doctors push COVID shots out of pure financial greed?

Read more at Vigilant Fox.

Dr. McCullough shared this information with the Tommy T podcast.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blake Shelton snags role in future Mark Wahlberg movie, but there's a catch
'Rescue Me': Women are tired of swiping right – here's newest way they're trying to find love
No speech for you! Anti-Semitic Duke students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld's commencement
'Makes no sense': Experts puzzled by Biden claim Rafah invasion wouldn't help Israel beat Hamas
Cardiologist reveals how much doctors got bribed to push COVID shots
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×