Cardiologist reveals how much doctors got bribed to push COVID shots

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
World-famous cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently revealed startling figures about the immense earnings doctors received for pushing the COVID-19 injections.
On the Tommy T Podcast, Dr. McCullough claimed that a typical doctor could make an extra $250,000 if they injected a substantial portion of their patients.
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
More specifically, if a doctor injected 75% of his or her patients at $250 per newly-injected person, that would end up being around $250,000.
This revelation was discovered through a leaked Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield document.
Read more at Vigilant Fox.
Dr. McCullough shared this information with the Tommy T podcast.
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!