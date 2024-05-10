A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars Education FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Catholic school can legally fire teacher in same-sex marriage, appeals court rules

'This is a victory for people of all faiths who cherish the freedom to pass on their faith'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:16pm

(Photo by Max Fischer on Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A Catholic school in North Carolina was within its legal rights to dismiss a substitute teacher because he was in a same-sex marriage, a federal appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that Charlotte Catholic High School could fire Lonnie Billard for marrying a man.

Circuit Judge Pamela Harris, an Obama appointee, authored the majority opinion, concluding that the Catholic school was protected by the "ministerial exception," noting that Billard's employment involved an inherently religious element.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







