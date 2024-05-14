'CCP has tentacles': Congressman claims ignorance of registered Chinese agent

It was a Chinese-owned newspaper that was registered as a foreign agent, and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat, paid thousands of dollars for "advertising."

And now the congressman is claiming ignorance about the ownership and allegiances of the publication.

The Washington Examiner reported Suozzi now is backtracking on his connections to a subsidiary of Sing Tao U.S., to which his campaign delivered $7,200.

"If they are in any way affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, they’ll never get anything from us again," he claimed in the report. "The CCP has tentacles trying to influence the distribution of information and disinformation throughout our society. There’s lesser-known examples like this, and [China] has a very sophisticated effort."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Actually, Suozzi is on a congressional caucus that now is raising concerns over China's persecution of religious minorities, the Uyghur ethnic minority specifically.

Is Congressman Tom Suozzi lying? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Examiner had asked him about the money paid to the Chinese group that previously was forced to register as a foreign agent for its "political activity," the report said.

"The newspaper also reportedly shares ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, which, according to the U.S. government, coordinates the party’s intelligence gathering and influence operations overseas," the Examiner reported.

He's claimed the United States has a duty to counter Beijing’s efforts to grow its influence, but reached by the Examiner, he said he didn't know about the connections involving Sing Tao.

"If I’m a congressman and I didn’t know about it, think about what’s happening to regular citizens on a regular basis,” he said.

Suozzi's actions now, however, warrant review, according to Mike LiPetri, the Republican nominee expected to oppose Suozzi in New York's 3rd District this fall.

"NY-03 deserves a congressman who will stand up to China and its human rights violations, not line their communist pockets with cash that fuels their infiltration and influence-peddling schemes," LiPetri said in a statement to the publication.

The report said the connections of Sing Tao are bad: "Sing Tao U.S. is affiliated with a Hong Kong-based outlet said to have maintained leaders on China’s National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a top CCP advisory body. Over half of Sing Tao’s content in 2021 was purchased by a company in southeastern China, DOJ filings show."

The report noted that the Suozzi campaign deals with Sing Tao weren't the only similar payments.

The report noted that document revealed a few months ago showed eight other lawmakers paid $41,500 to Sing Tao, including payments from Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

Richard Goldberg, of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said that American campaigns would be wise to address such entities, and "“understand the risks associated with subsidizing or otherwise partnering with foreign government-controlled entities."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!