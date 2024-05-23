A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CDC reveals 2nd dairy worker contracted bird flu

Sounding alarm disease could be more dangerous than previously thought

Published May 23, 2024 at 10:13am

(BREITBART) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that a second dairy worker has been diagnosed with the bird flu. A Michigan dairy worker became infected with H5N1, also known as bird flu, after being around livestock, such as cows, that were infected with the virus, according to a statement from the CDC.

This comes after another dairy worker who had been working on a farm in Texas experienced bleeding of the eyes after coming into contact with cows that were infected with bird flu, according to the New York Post.

“A dairy worker who was being monitored because of their work exposure to H5N1-infected cattle reported symptoms to local health officials,” the CDC’s statement explained. “Two specimens were collected from the patient.”

