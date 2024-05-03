CEO offers jobs to anti-Israel agitators, hails their 'moral courage'

(FOX BUSINESS) – The founder and CEO of telehealth and online pharmacy Hims took to social media on Wednesday to encourage anti-Israel protesters on college campuses to continue in those efforts because companies like his will be "eager" to hire them.

Andrew Dudum, who founded Hims in 2017, said anti-Israel campus protesters are making a difference and drew a contrast to other executives who have said the antisemitic demonstrations have made those involved in campus protests unemployable.

"Moral courage > College degree," Dudum wrote on X. "If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working."

