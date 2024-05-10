A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Cheers' star issues warning about what's desperately needed to 'save civilization

U.S. may not be able to fill half of the millions of manufacturing jobs required to stay competitive

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:20pm
CHEERS -- Pictured: (top) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, (bottom) John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Rhea Perlman as Carla Lozupone Tortelli LeBec, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, George Wendt as Norm Peterson

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Actor John Ratzenberger is best known for playing roles like Cliff Clavin on "Cheers" or voicing "Hamm" the piggy bank in "Toy Story," but his current passion is talking about skilled labor jobs and making sure people, especially younger generations, still have the ability to fix and build things.

The actor spoke to Fox News Digital this week about the importance of trade jobs and skilled laborers in society, which he says are not as valued in the public eye as they used to be.

"I'm trying to save civilization because civilization was built by people," Ratzenberger said about the importance of speaking up about the need for these manufacturing jobs or these labor skills in the U.S.

