Chiefs CEO's family defends Harrison Butker

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The family of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO is defending placekicker Harrison Butker in light of a controversy surrounding his viral commencement speech. Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has been labeled a bigot and a sexist within mainstream media and social media for a May 11 commencement address at Benedictine College in which he criticized "people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America" and encouraged graduates to embrace the roles God had given them.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs' chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, defended Butker's comments in an Instagram post even though she didn't mention his name. Her post came the same week that an online petition demanding his release drew 200,000 signatures.

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams. I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God)," Tavia Hunt wrote. "But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer. Studies show that committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic, and this has been my experience as well."

