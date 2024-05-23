A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe

Tosses footwear with amazing accuracy

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:50pm

(Pixabay)

(UPI) – A helpful chimpanzee at a Chinese zoo was caught on camera returning a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a young visitor.

The video, recorded at the Shendiaoshan Wild Animal Nature Reserve in Weihai City, Shandong Province, shows a chimpanzee named Dong Dong playing with a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a child.

Onlookers can be heard cheering when the 14-year-old ape tosses the shoe back up to the crowd, where it was returned to the visitor.

Read the full story ›

