Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe

(UPI) – A helpful chimpanzee at a Chinese zoo was caught on camera returning a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a young visitor.

The video, recorded at the Shendiaoshan Wild Animal Nature Reserve in Weihai City, Shandong Province, shows a chimpanzee named Dong Dong playing with a shoe that had been dropped into the enclosure by a child.

Onlookers can be heard cheering when the 14-year-old ape tosses the shoe back up to the crowd, where it was returned to the visitor.

