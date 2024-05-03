Is China behind the fentanyl scourge?

(AMERICAN FREE PRESS) – Fentanyl has become the most talked about drugs in America. It is 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. Over the past few decades, close to a million Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses.

Shamefully, most fentanyl appears to be entering this country through our open southern border. Democrats, however, continue to insist that the majority of fentanyl comes into the United States through East and West Coast ports of entry, and that the fentanyl epidemic has nothing to do with their open-borders policy.

Recently, the House Select Committee on China charged that China is playing a key role in the flow of fentanyl into the United States. They alleged that China uses tax rebates to subsidize the manufacturing and export of fentanyl materials.

