Faith World

China: Christian man sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling, distributing Bible

Accused of illegally distributing Scripture through unregistered house church

Published May 3, 2024 at 12:30pm

(WORTHY NEWS) – A Chinese court has sentenced a Christian man to five years imprisonment for selling and distributing Bibles in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in northern China, International Christian Concern (ICC) reports.

Together with nine other Christians, Ban Yanhong was arrested in April 2021 for “illegally” selling and distributing Bibles in Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, ICC reports. While his co-defendants are awaiting trial on bail, Yanhong was sentenced to five years in jail on Apr. 15.

Yanhong and his fellow Christians had bought the Bibles legally from a church in Nanjing associated with the Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TSPM), but were accused of illegally distributing them through an unregistered house church, ICC said.

