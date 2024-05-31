A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

China fires water cannons at Philippine ships in South China Sea

Disputed shoal is latest contested area

Published May 31, 2024 at 4:37pm
Chinese warships (Video screenshot)

Chinese warships

(UPI) – Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons and drove Philippine vessels away from a contested area of the South China Sea, a Philippine coast guard official said Tuesday, in the countries' latest encounter in waters near the Scarborough Shoal.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement posted on X that the incident occurred Monday morning when two Philippine maritime patrol vessels encountered four Chinese coast guard and six Chinese maritime militia vessels in the vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal.

The shoal, which the Philippines calls Bajo de Masinloc, is a triangular chain of reefs and rocks roughly 120 nautical miles west of the Philippine coast that has been blockaded and claimed by China since a 2012 standoff.

