China trying to weaponize Ebola, with a 90% fatality rate

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – China's regime is trying to weaponize Ebola. The disease can have a 90% mortality rate. Code Enforcement Officer Jesalyn Harper in December 2022 noticed a garden hose connected to a supposedly abandoned building in Reedley, California, near Fresno in the Central Valley. She entered the structure and found what appears to have been a secret biological weapons laboratory.

The facility was run by Jiabei Zhu, a Chinese citizen who was a fugitive from Canadian justice. He was also a top official at one of China's state-controlled companies that had links to the Chinese military. Inside, Harper found Chinese nationals working in white coats.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The lab stored nearly a thousand transgenic mice, "genetically engineered to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus." The lab also contained thousands of samples of labeled, unlabeled, and encoded potential pathogens and a freezer labeled "Ebola." The freezer held unlabeled sealed bags used to store high-risk biological materials.

Read the full story ›