China unveils advanced brain-computer interface implant

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – China has unveiled its brain-computer interface, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink. During the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology debuted its brain-computer interface (BCI) implant called Neucyber.

According to the Global Times, the new brain implant technology has already been tested on primates, giving them the capability of controlling a robotic arm. Although Chinese media has compared Neucyber to Musk’s Neuralink, Neucyber has yet to be implanted into a human brain as Nueralink has already successfully done.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Neuralink implanted a brain chip into quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh, who uses Neuralink to control a computer cursor with his thoughts.

