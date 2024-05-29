A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldSCIENCE IS AMAZING

China unveils advanced brain-computer interface implant

Rivals Elon Musk's Neuralink

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:19pm

(Image by Peace,love,happiness from Pixabay)

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – China has unveiled its brain-computer interface, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink. During the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology debuted its brain-computer interface (BCI) implant called Neucyber.

According to the Global Times, the new brain implant technology has already been tested on primates, giving them the capability of controlling a robotic arm. Although Chinese media has compared Neucyber to Musk’s Neuralink, Neucyber has yet to be implanted into a human brain as Nueralink has already successfully done.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Neuralink implanted a brain chip into quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh, who uses Neuralink to control a computer cursor with his thoughts.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







