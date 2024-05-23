China's stock rally still misses 1 crucial piece

(ZEROHEDGE) – Chinese stocks have rebounded, yet local retail traders are still holding back. That’s bad news for a rally that’s looking increasingly stretched.

In Hong Kong, aggressive buying by foreign funds has lifted the Hang Seng Index by 18% since the close on April 19. Things, however, look much calmer onshore. The CSI 300 Index has climbed only 4% in that span, still short of a technical bull market.

One explanation for the stark underperformance of A shares is a lack of interest from mom-and-pop investors. Retail traders form the backbone of China’s onshore market, holding 44% of free-float by the end of 2022, according to an estimate by CICC. They invest through 200 million accounts and are responsible for about 60% of overall trading activity.

