WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

China's stock rally still misses 1 crucial piece

Lack of interest from mom-and-pop investors

Published May 23, 2024 at 3:56pm
Chinese traders looking stressed during one of the many down days at the Chinese stock market during Shemitah 2014-15

(ZEROHEDGE) – Chinese stocks have rebounded, yet local retail traders are still holding back. That’s bad news for a rally that’s looking increasingly stretched.

In Hong Kong, aggressive buying by foreign funds has lifted the Hang Seng Index by 18% since the close on April 19. Things, however, look much calmer onshore. The CSI 300 Index has climbed only 4% in that span, still short of a technical bull market.

One explanation for the stark underperformance of A shares is a lack of interest from mom-and-pop investors. Retail traders form the backbone of China’s onshore market, holding 44% of free-float by the end of 2022, according to an estimate by CICC. They invest through 200 million accounts and are responsible for about 60% of overall trading activity.

