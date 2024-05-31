Chinese battery makers back out of Germany amid cooling EV demand

(ZEROHEDGE) – With each day that goes by there is more and more news indicating the EV market is saturated. First it was manufacturers cutting back on EV investments, then a gradual shift back to hybrid vehicles – and now it's China pulling out of investments in Germany due to lack of demand.

Chinese electric vehicle battery producers are scaling back their expansion in Germany due to a drop in EV sales, according to Nikkei Asia.

SVOLT Energy Technology, a spin-off from Great Wall Motor, announced the suspension of its planned battery cell plant in Lauchhammer, Brandenburg, attributing the decision to a "new European strategy" and a major order cancellation, reportedly from BMW.

