WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Chinese battery makers back out of Germany amid cooling EV demand

European nation's late 2023 decision ended EV purchase subsidies

Published May 31, 2024 at 4:49pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – With each day that goes by there is more and more news indicating the EV market is saturated. First it was manufacturers cutting back on EV investments, then a gradual shift back to hybrid vehicles – and now it's China pulling out of investments in Germany due to lack of demand.

Chinese electric vehicle battery producers are scaling back their expansion in Germany due to a drop in EV sales, according to Nikkei Asia.

SVOLT Energy Technology, a spin-off from Great Wall Motor, announced the suspension of its planned battery cell plant in Lauchhammer, Brandenburg, attributing the decision to a "new European strategy" and a major order cancellation, reportedly from BMW.

