The Chinese plan for a Caucasian-only deadly virus

Between 2019-2022, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), 32, "orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in history, stealing over $8 billion of his customers' money," for which he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Unfortunately for investors, his tremendous panache made him an effective snake oil salesman.

As SBF's trial was winding down, a speech was being given in Beijing to U.S. business leaders by another snake oil salesman – China's nationalist president, Xi Jinping. With U.S. investment in his country waning, he said all the things these business leaders wanted to hear, including promoting closer ties with America. But was this a true effort to improve that relationship or another SBF-like scam?

During SBF's most influential years, his supporters turned a deaf ear to any criticism about him. Xi should not be extended the same courtesy. U.S. businessmen must open both eyes and closely examine what has quietly transpired over the past two decades. Doing so, they will see events are very much at odds with what Xi says today. Such an examination is telling and points to a Chinese plan, first mentioned in 2003, reflecting a much more diabolical intention for America.

Understanding this plan first mandates understanding China's position on U.S./China coexistence. Little effort has been made to help us appreciate this relationship as an irresponsible media promotes more coverage to Taylor Swift's love life than to this issue.

But evidence concerning this issue was raised by a secret 2003 address given by former Defense Minister Gen. Chi Hoatian. While that speech was lengthy and the fate outlined for America shocking, the following quote related to the coexistence of our two countries is most telling: "We must not forget that the history of our civilization repeatedly has taught us that one mountain does not allow two tigers to live together."

For Americans who really believe China lacks ill will toward us, the quote could not be more revealing: Regardless of America's intentions to coexist with China, Beijing shuns a mutual intention – seeking to slay the American tiger. But what is even more shocking is how it is to be done.

In his speech, Hoatian recognized that American ingenuity was at the forefront of 21st century technological advancements and, as a nation, America is blessed with numerous natural resources. Thus, his game plan sought to spend the approaching decades obtaining America's technological secrets while simultaneously working quietly on a "final solution" to permanently eliminate the U.S. as a world power.

Because it was imperative to China's future success a solution be developed enabling it to access an "intact" America capable of being occupied by China, Hoatian explained nuclear war was no option. Obviously, the devastation on both sides would be horrendous. His final solution, therefore, focused on developing a contagious deadly disease targeting Caucasians only.

Before dismissing the above as nonsense, there are three subsequent factual dots that, connected, suggest Hoatian's grand plan to slay the American tiger is steadily moving forward.

The initial outbreak of COVID-19 in late 2019 occurred in Wuhan, China. By January 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned it was heading to America. Some sources attributed the creation of COVID-19 to research undertaken by a Wuhan bio-research lab – a claim initially dismissed by both Chinese and U.S. experts. Among the latter was Dr. Anthony Fauci who repeatedly did so. He also argued COVID-19 "evolved in nature and then jumped species." Fauci appears to have lied to Congress when he denied funding gain-of-function bat virus research at the Wuhan lab, which would have supported the more logical claim COVID-19 had been bio-engineered. While the actual release of COVID-19 by the lab may well have been accidental and it was being bio-engineered as intended, it obviously was premature since all races proved susceptible to it.

In December 2022, a city code-enforcement officer investigated an unlicensed business operating in a cold-storage warehouse in Reedley, California. It turned out the business was a biotech firm owned by the Chinese Communist Party that had "freezers and refrigerators full of vials of blood, serum and tissue samples" plus various chemicals and hundreds of mice in such distress they had to be euthanized. It took almost 10 months to clear the facility of its contents. While it remains a mystery why so many dangerous pathogens were maintained there, consideration needs to be given to the possibility this was part of China's final solution grand plan. Frightfully, there may well be other similar facilities elsewhere in the U.S., raising the issue whether their collective operation plays a role in domestically releasing the final product.

In February 2024, the leading personal genomics and biotechnology company – 23 & Me – announced it had sold its entire DNA database to the Chinese government for $10 billion. It is the first time any government has purchased direct access to genetic data involving millions of individuals – and these are not even its own citizens! Is this yet one more step in China's final solution to develop an infectious Caucasian-only disease?

There are other developments about which we should be concerned, especially if the anti-Caucasian virus Hoatian envisioned provides the Chinese with immunity. Based on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2024, illegal Chinese immigrants crossing our borders has increased exponentially compare to the start of President Joe Biden's presidency. CBP reports over 24,000 Chinese nationals have been apprehended, of which 85% were single adults. The president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, describes this spike as "a very scary prospect." He adds, "We know that we are in the crosshairs of China. And they are exporting so many people to our country, and you have to really fear about that."

While some might suggest the reference by Hoatian to one mountain not accompanying two tigers was simply an exercise of metaphoric license, two other sentences from the 2003 speech he gave negates such a suggestion:

"It is indeed brutal to kill one or two hundred million Americans. But that is the only path that will secure a Chinese century in which the CCP leads the world."

Following a long career in journalism and an announced retirement, a reporter was asked about his biggest regret in news reporting. He responded it was his failure to connect the dots prior to 9/11. He was correct – as the dots were there to be connected. Similarly, concerning Hoatian's speech and the unusual events following it, there are dots that need to be connected in determining China's ultimate intentions for America.

A lack of concern prior to 9/11 left us in the dark as to what would happen that day. While we have recovered from it, a similar lack of concern about a possible Chinese grand scheme to implement a final solution for America would trigger an event from which we will never recover.

