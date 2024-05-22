A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

'Christian invisibility': George Barna identifies biggest threats facing the church

'Families have invested less of their time and energy in spiritual growth'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:43pm

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- George Barna, a leading expert in church and worldview trends, has weighed in on some of the biggest issues facing the Church — including the steady decrease in a biblical worldview and dwindling concern for spiritual formation — at a time of "Christian invisibility in our culture."

In an interview with The Christian Post, the 69-year-old founder of The Barna Group, a market research firm specializing in studying Americans' religious beliefs and behaviors that he sold in 2009, said that over the last few decades, he’s seen certain negative trends increasingly permeate Western Christianity.

“People have become more selfish, churches have become less influential, pastors have become less Bible-centric,” Barna, who now serves as the director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, said.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
