Christian music star Rebecca St. James on what believers must 'say to Hollywood' right now

'I feel this sense of anticipation’

Published May 12, 2024 at 5:14pm

(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Rebecca St. James, who has long dominated Christian music, believes there’s a powerful “momentum in the arts” right now when it comes to transformational Christian content.

“[There is a] kind of ground that’s being regained, I would say, when it comes to faith … leading in culture,” St. James told CBN News, going on to reference the success of films like “Jesus Revolution,” “I Can Only Imagine,” and “Unsung Hero,” a movie in theaters now that tells her family’s story.

More specifically, “Unsung Hero” recounts the rags-to-riches journey of St. James and her family, the Smallbones, (brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone are members of KING & COUNTRY), showcasing the tough, overcomer events in their lives preceding the artists’ meteoric rise to fame.

Read the full story ›

