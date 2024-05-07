A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian school basketball coach dies by suspected suicide after accused of sex with female players

'Despicable, criminal, and against everything we stand for and teach'

Published May 7, 2024 at 10:48am

(Image by Keith Johnston from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former girl's basketball coach for a Christian high school in Ohio died by suspected suicide last week as he faced accusations that he had sex with two female students on his team.

The Columbus Division of Police told local media that 35-year-old Jason Dawson, the former girls' basketball coach at Worthington Christian High School in the suburbs of Columbus, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the 1600 block of Briarwood Avenue on Wednesday. The Franklin County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Dawson was previously arrested in North Carolina in March, and he was later extradited to Columbus in early May. He was charged last month with 10 counts of sexual battery related to incidents that spanned from 2021 to 2022. He was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with two 16-year-old students. Both former students are currently above the age of 18.

