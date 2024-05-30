City accused of banning chaplains from praying in Jesus' name

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A California city has been accused of wrongfully ordering two chaplains to stop praying in the name of Jesus Christ, which a legal group argues violates their religious freedom.

The First Liberty Institute sent a complaint letter to the Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday regarding the City Manager Scott Chadwick allegedly ordering fire chaplain Denny Cooper and police chaplain J.C. Cooper to stop praying in Jesus' name.

According to the letter, Chadwick told the chaplains of a new standard in separate conversations in April. "Because the chaplains cannot in good conscience erase the name of Jesus from their prayers, this order deprives first responders of the solace and spiritual strength that the Chaplains' volunteer ministry has provided for nearly two decades," the letter reads. "Therefore, we urge the City Council to return to its longstanding practice of inviting the Chaplains to pray freely in accordance with their sincere religious beliefs."

