City 'separates' with employee who doxxed Harrison Butker over commencement speech

(OUTKICK) – The mayor of Kansas City announced that the social media admin responsible for doxxing Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is no longer in that role.

According to Mayor Quinton Lucas, the unnamed person who posted Butker's home city on K.C.'s official social channels has been ‘separated’ from the role following backlash over the reckless post. The social media admin posted Butker's city as a jab to the Chiefs kicker after he made ‘fiery’ comments during a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"There's been accountability from the city of Kansas City," Lucas said, as relayed by Fox News Digital. "We all look forward to moving on, letting the Chiefs play, [and] letting the city do what it's supposed to do in delivering basic services."

Read the full story ›