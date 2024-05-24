A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

City 'separates' with employee who doxxed Harrison Butker over commencement speech

Employee disagreed with football star's comments, used city's account to condemn the player

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:53pm

(OUTKICK) – The mayor of Kansas City announced that the social media admin responsible for doxxing Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is no longer in that role.

According to Mayor Quinton Lucas, the unnamed person who posted Butker's home city on K.C.'s official social channels has been ‘separated’ from the role following backlash over the reckless post. The social media admin posted Butker's city as a jab to the Chiefs kicker after he made ‘fiery’ comments during a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"There's been accountability from the city of Kansas City," Lucas said, as relayed by Fox News Digital. "We all look forward to moving on, letting the Chiefs play, [and] letting the city do what it's supposed to do in delivering basic services."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







City 'separates' with employee who doxxed Harrison Butker over commencement speech
Pope Francis paves way for canonization of 1st millennial saint
Most Americans say they will never retire
Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer
Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×