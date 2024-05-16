City spending $5 million per year giving 'regimented doses' of alcohol to homeless addicts

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The city of San Francisco, California, is spending $5 million per year on a program that involves providing alcohol to homeless people who suffer from alcoholism. The city's managed alcohol program, which began four years ago, made media headlines following a social media post earlier this month by Adam Nathan, the CEO of an AI company and the chair of the Salvation Army San Francisco's advisory board.

On May 7, Nathan tweeted that "[p]roviding free drugs to drug addicts doesn't solve their problems. It just stretches them out. Where's the recovery in all of this?"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week, the $5 million per year program is intended to help homeless people who are addicted to alcohol by providing them with "regimented doses" of vodka and beer at certain times of the day. The program now has 20 beds and has served 55 clients.

Read the full story ›